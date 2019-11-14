‘Killed like flies’: CPF condemns murder of Cape police officer

Lieutenant colonel Andre Kay was shot and killed while off duty on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis community policing forum in Cape Town has condemned the killing of a police officer in the area.

He was attached to the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit.

According to police, Kay got into his vehicle just before 7 am when a suspect fired shots at him. He died on the scene.

CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the incident raised concerns in the community.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that people who are meant to protect you are being targeted. It shows you how great the issues are in our area. If they’re not safe, then what about the ordinary person?”

Lindhorst said the attack took place almost one kilometre from the police station and added that government needed to do more to protect police officers.

“Government must pull out their strong arm and deal with these guys. We cannot have a situation where officers are killed like flies.”