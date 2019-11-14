Jeremiah Ruiters trial: Mom says she was aware of some injuries

Abigail Ruiters is facing charges under the Children's Act and is also accused of murder and child neglect.

CAPE TOWN - A mother implicated in the death of her 18-month-old son has had a difficult week in the witness box.

Her ex-boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, who has already testified, is accused of raping and murdering Jeremiah Ruiters in Factreton in June 2017.

It's been an emotional few days for Abigail Ruiters as prosecutor Maria Marshall zoomed in on fresh and healed injuries sustained by her little boy before his death.

Ruiters testified that she was only aware of a handful of the child's injuries, including an abscess on his finger, a broken arm, abrasions on his face and a bite mark on his shoulder, which Peters claimed the toddler's older sister was responsible for.

When asked about the majority of the child's injuries, a crying Ruiters responded she did not know how and where her son sustained them, telling the court she could not bear to look at photos of her dead child.

Ruiters said she thought injuries on the toddler's genitals could have been due to a nappy rash as a result of her changing to a different brand.

Earlier in the trial, a doctor testified those injuries to Jeremiah were definitely not caused by a nappy rash.