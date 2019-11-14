Hawks hunt Popcru members over kidnapping, murder plot

Popcru’s CEO Zwelinkosi Mdletshe and Robert Sherriff are wanted for alleged embezzlement of funds from the union’s investment group of companies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are searching for two Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) members accused of conspiracy to kidnap and murder other members of the union.

Popcru’s CEO Zwelinkosi Reuben Mdletshe and Robert Sherriff are wanted for alleged embezzlement of funds from the union’s investment group of companies.

It’s understood the pair planned the kidnappings and murders of those who highlighted their alleged acts.

On Thursday, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “It transpired that they were conspiring. We have enough evidence to link them to this case. We are looking for them.”

A suspect, who was instructed by Mdletshe and Sherriff to source an assassin, is in police custody. It’s understood the assassin would have received R1 million after the hit.