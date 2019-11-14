View all in Latest
Graeme Smith withdraws SA director of cricket interest

Smith was reportedly in the running for the position alongside suspended interim director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl and former selector Hussein Manack.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith. Picture: @GraemeSmith49/Twitter.
Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith. Picture: @GraemeSmith49/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith on Thursday confirmed that he has withdrawn his interest for the Cricket South Africa's director of cricket role.

ESPNcricinfo earlier this week reported that Smith was in the running for the position, which was created in the aftermath of the Cricket World Cup.

Smith was reportedly in the running for the position alongside suspended interim director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl and former selector Hussein Manack.

Smith though, took to social media on Thursday to announce that he has withdrawn his interest.

“Following the news in the media this week that I interviewed for the CSA director of cricket role, I felt it necessary to confirm that I have, unfortunately, withdrawn my interest for the role,” he wrote.

“I would love to have taken on the role. However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference, during the long and, at times, frustrating process over the last 10 or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes.

“My passion for our nation’s cricketing fortunes remains steadfast and I give my heartfelt best wishes to whomever does take the role on. I will continue to support the teams and give my advice and guidance whenever I can.”

The position is expected to be filled by the end of the month.

