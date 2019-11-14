Expected bad weather sees KZN learners sent home

The province has been battered by severe thunderstorms for days now with relief organisations saying displaced residents have been left stranded, with homes flattened, trees uprooted and roads flooded.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has on Thursday ordered schools in the province to send all learners not writing exams home immediately due to expected bad weather conditions.

The province has been battered by severe thunderstorms for days now.

Relief organisations on-site said that displaced residents had been left stranded, with homes flattened, trees uprooted and roads flooded.

Police rescue divers found the body of a seven-year-old boy on Wednesday who was last seen floating on the door of a fridge in the Mfuli River.

It’s believed the child drowned after falling into the river while walking back home from school.

