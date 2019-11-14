Cops hunt gunmen after 2 people killed in Selby

The pair were gunned down on Wednesday, while a third person was in a critical condition in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are hunting for the killers of two people at a block of flats in Selby, in downtown Johannesburg.

The pair were gunned down on Wednesday, while a third person was in a critical condition in hospital.

ER24's Ross Campbell said it was still unclear what led to the shooting.

"The exact circumstances around the incident are unknown to ER24 however the forensics and the South African Police Services were on the scene for an investigation."