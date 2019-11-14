Contralesa sends condolences after AmaXhosa King Sigcawu died
The king died in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha due to ill health.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has sent its condolences to the Sigcawu family following the death of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu.
Contralesa Eastern Cape's Mwelo Nonkonyana said they were saddened by the king's passing.
“We take this opportunity to convey our sincere condolences to the Sigcawu royal family, the AmaXhosa nation and the relatives particularly the kingship of AmaMpondo.”
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said Sigcawu assisted the government to transform the province.
"He was not just a king for himself, he was a king for his people who was always out there articulating the interests of his people. As a government, we've lost a serious social partner in him, a man with a very solid contribution on how we're shaping the province."
Sigcawu was the 22nd AmaXhosa monarch; he had been the king of AmaXhosa since the death of his father King Xolilizwe Sigcawu back in 2005.
