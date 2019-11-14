City of Tshwane bus operations to resume today - Transport MEC

Operations were suspended on Monday leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Wednesday said its buses would be operating on Thursday morning.

Transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said she decided to stop the buses from operating on Monday for a number of reasons.

“When they decided to start striking, they blocked the roads.”

On Wednesday, the city and workers held talks and agreed on some issues that workers were complaining about as Senkubuge explained: “We will be reintroducing all our services on their normal schedule.”

However, she could not disclose the details of the agreement, saying this would be done by the mayor at a later stage.