City of Tshwane bus operations to resume today - Transport MEC
Operations were suspended on Monday leaving thousands of commuters stranded.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Wednesday said its buses would be operating on Thursday morning.
Operations were suspended on Monday leaving thousands of commuters stranded.
Transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said she decided to stop the buses from operating on Monday for a number of reasons.
“When they decided to start striking, they blocked the roads.”
On Wednesday, the city and workers held talks and agreed on some issues that workers were complaining about as Senkubuge explained: “We will be reintroducing all our services on their normal schedule.”
However, she could not disclose the details of the agreement, saying this would be done by the mayor at a later stage.
Popular in Local
-
SAA cancels flights for Friday, Saturday ahead of strike
-
Make alternative arrangements for Friday, Numsa tells SAA customers
-
Lesotho confirms first Ebola case
-
EC school condemns racial incident after students called ‘snoobab’
-
Gavin Watson’s family accuses Angelo Agrizzi of stealing R35mn
-
Strike the only way to make SAA listen to grievances, say unions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.