‘Bring back the cane’: Some MPs want corporal punishment back

CAPE TOWN - Some parties have called for the Constitution to be changed to allow for corporal punishment to be used in schools and at home.

The call came from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Thursday during a parliamentary debate on combating rising levels of violence, drug and sexual abuse in schools.

Corporal punishment is not allowed in schools, and last month the Constitutional Court ruled that moderate and reasonable chastisement in the home, including spanking, was inconsistent with the Constitution.

Bring back the cane; that was the call from the ACDP’s Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, to deal with the rising tide of sexual abuse, drugs and violence in schools.

“Corporal punishment should be restored in our homes and schools, even if an amendment to the Constitution would be required.”

The ATM's Thandiswa Marawu also called for the Constitution to be changed.

“It is unfortunate that South Africa now operates on a 'spare the rod, spoil the child,' modus operandi.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Nazier Paulsen disagreed, saying high levels of violence, drugs and sexual abuse occurred mostly in townships and rural schools because they catered for those considered to be surplus by "the system".

“I can’t understand how you can even think that you can moer (beat) the problem away with a cane.”