‘Bring back the cane’: Some MPs want corporal punishment back
The call came from the African Christian Democratic Party and the African Transformation Movement during a parliamentary debate on combating rising levels of violence, drug and sexual abuse in schools.
CAPE TOWN - Some parties have called for the Constitution to be changed to allow for corporal punishment to be used in schools and at home.
The call came from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Thursday during a parliamentary debate on combating rising levels of violence, drug and sexual abuse in schools.
Corporal punishment is not allowed in schools, and last month the Constitutional Court ruled that moderate and reasonable chastisement in the home, including spanking, was inconsistent with the Constitution.
* ConCourt says corporal punishment unlawful at home
Bring back the cane; that was the call from the ACDP’s Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, to deal with the rising tide of sexual abuse, drugs and violence in schools.
“Corporal punishment should be restored in our homes and schools, even if an amendment to the Constitution would be required.”
The ATM's Thandiswa Marawu also called for the Constitution to be changed.
“It is unfortunate that South Africa now operates on a 'spare the rod, spoil the child,' modus operandi.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Nazier Paulsen disagreed, saying high levels of violence, drugs and sexual abuse occurred mostly in townships and rural schools because they catered for those considered to be surplus by "the system".
“I can’t understand how you can even think that you can moer (beat) the problem away with a cane.”
More in Local
-
GALLERY: Refugees continue sit-in at UNHCR in Gauteng
-
NC man killed by explosives in restricted SANDF training area
-
Rand firms despite risk-off mood, equities fall
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?
-
JHB officials on high alert while KZN sees ‘mega storm’
-
Bodies of young girls found in freezer in Northern Cape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.