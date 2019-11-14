Bodies of young girls found in freezer in Northern Cape

It’s understood a community member made the discovery in the Bankhara village earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Bodies of two young girls have been found in a chest freezer in a village just outside Kuruman.

The circumstances around their deaths have not yet been disclosed.

Police spokesperson Mohale Ramatseba said: “At this stage, the investigations have not yet been concluded. Our suspicion is that the children might have been playing and might have locked themselves into a freezer.”