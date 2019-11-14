Bodies of young girls found in freezer in Northern Cape

JHB officials on high alert as KZN sees ‘mega storm’
JOHANNESBURG - Bodies of two young girls have been found in a chest freezer in a village just outside Kuruman.
It’s understood a community member made the discovery in the Bankhara village earlier this week.
The circumstances around their deaths have not yet been disclosed.
Police spokesperson Mohale Ramatseba said: “At this stage, the investigations have not yet been concluded. Our suspicion is that the children might have been playing and might have locked themselves into a freezer.”
