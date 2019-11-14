Ballsy Boks follow Faf in strip-down for testicular cancer
Captain Siya Kolisi, wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi were among players to slip into their speedos and post pictures in their underwear on social media after being screened, in response to the now viral #FafChallenge.
"Challenge accepted!.. Early detection = high cure rate," Kolisi wrote on his Instagram page where he posted a picture of himself sporting South African flag-branded underwear.
View this post on Instagram
@fafster09! Challenge ACCEPTED! Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers in young men. Early detection = high cure rate, so swipe up on my Stories or click the link in my bio to find out some important tips & tricks on how to up your ball skills! I'm now challenging @customs08 , @cheslin15 & ALL OF YOU, to get into your cozzie & post a pic to help spread the word on this important cause! . . . . #FafChallenge #ballskills #StrongerTogether #CancerAwareness #collab
View this post on Instagram
@siya_kolisi_the_bear I see you called me out, so here I am! What’s more awesome than scoring the final try in the Rugby World Cup? Ensuring that you’re healthy. So, be ballsy enough to check your balls. If caught early, testicular cancer can be beaten so check out www.fafchallenge.com now to find out some important tips & tricks on how to up your ball skills! I'm now challenging @steven_kitshoff @dill_l8s , @flolouw and ALL OF YOU to get into your speedo & post a pic to help spread the word on this important cause! #FafChallenge #ballskills #StrongerTogether #CancerAwareness #colab @ciplarsa
Siya Challenge Accepted! Don’t wing it when it comes to testicular cancer. Catch it early! check out https://t.co/EMdGMMXZID— Makazole Mapimpi (@Makazole16) November 13, 2019
Challenging Bongi, RG, Hersch and YOU 2 post a pic & help spread the word on this cause!
#FafChallenge #ballskills #CancerAwareness #colab @Ciplarsa pic.twitter.com/QWGxc7V4IM
Kolbe responded saying, "what's more awesome than scoring the final try in the Rugby World Cup? Ensuring that you're healthy."
"Don't wing it when it comes to testicular cancer. Catch it early!" Mapimpi wrote.
De Klerk, 28, initiated the #FafChallenge online on Wednesday, posting a picture of himself flaunting his now famous South African flag-themed underpants.
He instantly became an internet hit after he was photographed greeting Prince Harry in the pants just moments after their World Cup victory against England in Japan.
"Be ballsy enough to check your balls!" he told his more than 36,500 followers on Twitter.
"Challenging Siya, Jesse, and all of you to get into your speedo & post a pic to help spread the word on this important cause!"
The disease is one of the most common cancers in men aged between 15 and 39 years.
De Klerk told a local rugby magazine that he was surprised by the public reaction to his underpants.
"There is no massive back story. I just always play in a South African speedo when I play for the Springboks. I’ve probably played the last two years with it," he was quoted as saying by SARugbyMag.
The Springboks beat England 32-12 victory against England in Japan on 2 November, earning their third world crown in rugby's paramount tournament.
