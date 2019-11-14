View all in Latest
Go

Watch the Bafana v Ghana game live

You can now watch South Africa play Ghana tonight, after the Confederation of African Football supplied a live stream link to the match.

Bafana Bafana players arrive in Port Elizabeth on 8 October 2019 for their Nelson Mandela Challenge match against Mali on 13 October 2019. Picture: @BafanaBafana/Twitter
one hour ago

Football fans can finally watch the Bafana v Ghana 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, via live stream.

The Bafana Bafana twitter account tweeted a livestream to the match.

Here it is: https://lagarderelivesp1-lh.akamaihd.net/i/CAF_M5@378581/master.m3u8

