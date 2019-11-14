At least 5 wounded after shooting at California high school - officials
A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES - At least five people were wounded after a shooter opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, a city north of Los Angeles, officials said.
A suspect described as a male Asian in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.
“This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children,” the Santa Clarita Valley branch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Saugus High School and all schools in the William S. Hart district were placed on lockdown while authorities flooded the area.
Video from local NBC television showed a line of students walking away from the school and a row of police and fire department vehicles parked out front.
KTLA video, broadcast on CNN, showed one woman being loaded into an ambulance.
“Several injured. LASD resources on-site and searching for suspect,” Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff Tim Murakami said in a post on Twitter. “Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.”
Popular in World
-
Venice braces for more high water as alarms sound
-
Flood, fire and plague: Climate change blamed for disasters
-
'Leave now': Australians urged to evacuate as 'catastrophic' fires loom
-
Australian bushfires death toll rises to four, Karratha blaze being monitored
-
Trump 'so extreme' on climate he's waking people up - Greta Thunberg
-
PM Johnson will pledge to get Britain out of Brexit rut
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.