AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu has died

It's understood that the king was rushed to hospital earlier this week due to ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Calvin Zwelonke Sigcawu has died at the age of 51.

It's understood that the king was rushed to hospital earlier this week due to ill health.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be released by the family later this week.

Sigcawu was the 22nd AmaXhosa monarch.