Alicia Keys to host Grammys 2020
The 38-year-old singer will become the third woman to host the event more than once - after Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell - when she follows up this year's presenting effort by fronting the spectacle again in 2020.
LOS ANGELES - Alicia Keys will become only the third woman to host the Grammy Awards more than once when she returns to present the event again next year.
She said in a statement: "At first, I did think [this] year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host. [This] year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."
Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan added: "From Best New Artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades. [This] year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host."
The 62nd Grammys will take place on 26 January from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The nominees for the event will be announced on 20 November.
Earlier this year, the Girl on Fire hitmaker impressed the Grammys audience by playing two grand pianos simultaneously.
WATCH: Alicia Keys 2 Pianos Cover Performance - 2019 Grammys
She treated the attendees and viewers at home to a show-stopping performance of the songs that she wishes she wrote herself.
Her set included Roberta Flack's Killing Me Softly, Juice Wrld's Lucid Dreams, Nat King Cole, Unforgettable, Kings of Leon's Use Somebody, Drake's In My Feelings, Ella Mai's Boo'd Up and Lauryn Hill's Doo-Wop (That Thing).
She finished up with a rendition of her 2009 hit with Jay-Z, Empire State of Mind.
Before she blew everyone away with her medley, Keys revealed that her double piano-playing skills were inspired by the late Trinidadian-born jazz and classical pianist Hazel Scott.
She said: "I wanna welcome you to Club Keys. I've been thinking so much about the people and the music that have inspired me, and I want to give a shout out to Hazel Scott because I always wanted to play two pianos. But back to the music. You know those songs that live inside of you and live inside of me, and you just love it so much because it was done so well that you wish you wrote it. That's how I feel about these songs. I wish I wrote 'em."
