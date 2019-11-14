View all in Latest
Agrizzi: Watson family's criminal case won't stop my revelations

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi said he was ready to defend himself in a criminal case opened against him by the family of the company’s late CEO Gavin Watson.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi giving his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi giving his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on 17 January 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi said he was ready to defend himself in a criminal case opened against him by the family of the company’s late CEO Gavin Watson.

Watson’s nephew, Jared, has opened a case of theft against Agrizzi, claiming that R35 million went missing under his watch while he was still working for the company.

Agrizzi has accused the company of widescale corruption, claiming it bribed senior government officials in exchange for tenders.

He said that Gavin Watson’s family was just bitter that he had exposed widescale corruption involving the late CEO.

He said the criminal case would not stop him from revealing more.

"No, not a chance. They're trying to do everything possible and I can't believe the media can't see through this."

He said that South Africans could rest assured that they haven’t seen the end of him at the state capture commission.

"I definitely want to put Kevin Wakeford to cross-examination and I would very much like to put various other people under cross-examination, including some politicians."

Agrizzi said that Watson’s family was on a mission to distract him.

