After deadly storms, KZN parents urged to be cautious with kids around rivers

This after the body of a seven-year-old boy was discovered in the Mfuli River on Wednesday. The child was swept into the river by torrential rains, which have been battering the province for days now.

JOHANNESBURG - A special appeal has been sent to parents and guardians in KwaZulu-Natal to be extra cautious with their children around swollen rivers and coastal waters.

This after the body of a seven-year-old boy was discovered in the Mfuli River on Wednesday.

The child was swept into the river by torrential rains, which have been battering the province for days now.

A two-year-old's body was also found floating in a stream in Sundumbili in the wake of Sunday's severe storms.

The heavy rains have flattened homes uprooted trees and disrupted power lines.

On-site Gift of the Givers teams said displaced families had been left with nothing.

The organisation's Hlengiwe Mkhwanyana said: “They need anything and everything that’s possible. Any donation will be helpful because they lost everything in their houses. They need clothing, they need food. They need everything just to live.”

Residents in the province have been warned to brace for more thunderstorms for the rest of this week.