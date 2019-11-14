After deadly storms, KZN parents urged to be cautious with kids around rivers
This after the body of a seven-year-old boy was discovered in the Mfuli River on Wednesday. The child was swept into the river by torrential rains, which have been battering the province for days now.
JOHANNESBURG - A special appeal has been sent to parents and guardians in KwaZulu-Natal to be extra cautious with their children around swollen rivers and coastal waters.
This after the body of a seven-year-old boy was discovered in the Mfuli River on Wednesday.
The child was swept into the river by torrential rains, which have been battering the province for days now.
A two-year-old's body was also found floating in a stream in Sundumbili in the wake of Sunday's severe storms.
The heavy rains have flattened homes uprooted trees and disrupted power lines.
On-site Gift of the Givers teams said displaced families had been left with nothing.
The organisation's Hlengiwe Mkhwanyana said: “They need anything and everything that’s possible. Any donation will be helpful because they lost everything in their houses. They need clothing, they need food. They need everything just to live.”
Residents in the province have been warned to brace for more thunderstorms for the rest of this week.
Popular in Local
-
SAA cancels flights for Friday, Saturday ahead of strike
-
UPDATE: Lesotho officials clarify Ebola matter was a simulation exercise
-
Strike the only way to make SAA listen to grievances, say unions
-
EC school condemns racial incident after students called ‘snoobab’
-
Reports of shortage of doctors, nurses in SA untrue - Phaahla
-
Gavin Watson’s family accuses Angelo Agrizzi of stealing R35mn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.