ACH quits WWE and brands company 'racist' as he denounces 'slave name'

The 31-year-old star - who referred to his character Jordan Myles as his 'slave name,' appeared on the organisation's NXT brand, but he lashed out in a Twitter live stream on Wednesday.

LONDON - NXT superstar ACH has quit WWE and referred to his character Jordan Myles as a "slave name" as he branded the company "racist" in a social media rant.

He said: "As of today, I'd like to officially announce that I quit f--ing WWE. I am no longer an employee."

Last month, the wrestler - whose real name is Albert Christian Hardie Jr. - called out the company for what he believed to be a racist t-shirt design, although WWE claimed he approved the merchandise.

A spokesperson said at the time: "Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold."