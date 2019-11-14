12 people killed in KZN floods as province braces for 'mega-storm'
Officials from the Cooperative Governance Department held a briefing in Dubran on Thursday after several parts of the province were ravaged by severe storms over the past four days.
JOHANNESBURG - Twelve people have been killed in the latest wave of flooding caused by severe storms in KwaZulu-Natal.
Officials from the Cooperative Governance Department held a briefing in Durban on Thursday after several parts of the province were ravaged by severe storms over the past four days.
The officials said that disaster management teams would be dispatched to all 11 disaster management centres in the province to assist in relief efforts in the wake of the devastating downpours.
MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that the centers would provide immediate assistance to affected municipalities.
"All our municipalities have been instructed to join the district operations centre which will co-ordinate the response to crises as and when they happen."
He's urged residents across the province to brace for what's being described as a "mega-storm" for the rest of the week following another warning of gale-force winds and hail from the SA Weather Service
"We requested that schools be closed today and tomorrow. We've also asked various leaders to release workers early and allow people to work from home rather than report to the workplace in terms of public safety because the safety of the people is very important."
Houses have been flatted, roads flooded and trees uprooted in the latest spell of bad weather.
There were warnings that predicted rain in the coming hours could be worse than the storms in April where hundreds of people were killed.
