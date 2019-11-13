Zuma to Sars: Let Mkhwebane do her job

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Zuma to Sars: Let Mkhwebane do her job

Former President Jacob Zuma has entered the fray in the battle between Sars and Busisiwe Mkhwebane over whether the Public Protector has powers to subpoena taxpayers’ information.

Former President Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former President Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has called on the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to allow Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to do her job.

Zuma has entered the fray in the battle between Sars and Mkhwebane over whether the Public Protector has powers to subpoena taxpayers’ information.

* ALSO READ: Zuma: 'I have nothing to hide'

Last month, Mkhwebane subpoenaed Zuma’s tax records as part of her investigation into a 2017 complaint from the Democratic Alliance claiming that the former president allegedly pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his presidency.

Sars has taken her to court to prevent her from accessing the information, arguing that this would have dire consequences.

The tax revenue’s Commissioner Edward Kieswetter insisted that the Public Protector could not be given taxpayers' information.

He also said Mkhwebane was mistaken to believe she had powers to subpoena such confidential records.

“The commissioner of Sars and all officials are legally compelled to uphold the confidentiality of that information, except under specific legal circumstances. The specific legal circumstances do not apply to the Public Protector.”

However, Zuma said he had no problem with his tax information being given to Mkhwebane.

In fact, he said no one should make her job difficult, adding that “if she wants my records, she must have them”.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA