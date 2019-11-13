WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh's Saica hearing gets under way without him

Singh faces disciplinary action emanating from 18 charges for being in breach of various clauses of Saica's code of conduct, including that he behaved in a manner that brought the accountancy profession into disrepute.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica)'s disciplinary hearing of former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh has gotten under way without him on Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Anoj Singh faces Saica disciplinay committee