WATCH LIVE: Anoj Singh faces Saica disciplinary committee

Singh faces disciplinary action emanating from 18 charges for being in breach of various clauses of Saica's code of conduct, including that he behaved in a manner that brought the accountancy profession into disrepute.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh is appearing before a disciplinary committee at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) on Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Anoj Singh faces Saica disciplinay committee