US to reevaluate South Sudan ties after unity gov't deadline passes
US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the US would also seek 'to establish a new paradigm to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan' with others in the region.
WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday said it was “gravely disappointed” with South Sudan’s failure to form a unity government by a 12 November deadline and would “reevaluate” its relationship with the African nation’s government.
“We will work bilaterally and with the international community to take action against all those impeding South Sudan’s peace process,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
She added that the United States would also seek “to establish a new paradigm to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan” with others in the region.
