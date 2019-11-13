Two men dead, another in critical condition after Selby shooting

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Two men dead, another in critical condition after Selby shooting

Paramedics arrived on the scene at about midday on Wednesday and rushed the owner of the flat to hospital in a critical condition.

Two men have been killed and a third is in a critical condition following a shooting in an apartment in Selby, downtown Johannesburg. Picture: ER24.
Two men have been killed and a third is in a critical condition following a shooting in an apartment in Selby, downtown Johannesburg. Picture: ER24.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been shot dead and a third has been wounded in an apartment in Selby, downtown Johannesburg.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at about midday on Wednesday and rushed the owner of the flat to hospital in a critical condition.

ER24's Ross Campbell said: “Paramedics arrived on the scene at 12 midday and were directed to an apartment in a block of flats by bystanders where they found the three men. Two of them showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival. The third man, the owner of the apartment, had suffered critical injuries and was treated and transported to a private hospital for further care.”

Police are combing the scene for evidence that might be used to solve the crime.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA