Two men dead, another in critical condition after Selby shooting

Paramedics arrived on the scene at about midday on Wednesday and rushed the owner of the flat to hospital in a critical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been shot dead and a third has been wounded in an apartment in Selby, downtown Johannesburg.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at about midday on Wednesday and rushed the owner of the flat to hospital in a critical condition.

ER24's Ross Campbell said: “Paramedics arrived on the scene at 12 midday and were directed to an apartment in a block of flats by bystanders where they found the three men. Two of them showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival. The third man, the owner of the apartment, had suffered critical injuries and was treated and transported to a private hospital for further care.”

Police are combing the scene for evidence that might be used to solve the crime.