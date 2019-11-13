Thabane becomes Lesotho’s latest joke after embarrassing stint on stage

While on a state visit to Kenya, Thabane was expected to deliver a speech but things did not go according to plan.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s Prime Minister Tom Thabane has found himself on the receiving end of jokes and condemnation in his home country after a rather embarrassing stint on the global stage.

It was a blunder Thabane could not afford.

After Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s detailed speech, the Lesotho PM was expected to follow suit.

But he appeared flustered because there was no document in sight: “Where’s my paper? It’s not there.”

So, he resorted to pleasantries: “I know you to be my friend and I want you to continue to be my friend. I know that your dear wife is my wife’s friend. Therefore, we have no problem in going out and leaving them somewhere together.”

Lesotho’s Parliament has recently condemned fruitless and unnecessary international travel, especially by the prime minister and his wife Maesiah.

This latest incident could not have come at a worse time.