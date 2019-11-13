Terror accused Thulsie twins expected back in court
Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were arrested in 2016 after they were suspected of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against the terror accused Thulsie twins is back in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.
Police said they intercepted data they believed linked the two to planning these attacks.
The trial has been delayed several times for a number of reasons, including their legal teams being changed.
During their last court appearance, the prosecution said it had received 300 questions from the defence which they need to respond to.
The case has been in and out of court for three years since the brothers were arrested in 2016 during raids in Azaadville and Newclare in Johannesburg on terrorism-related charges.
It has since emerged that the United States had imposed sanctions on the brothers, with some assets being frozen.
