Strike on the cards for Robben Island Museum workers

CAPE TOWN - Robben Island Museum workers may also strike on Friday.

On Wednesday, management and the workers' union reached a deadlock in wage negotiations.

Nehawu is demanding a 9% wage increase.

The union's Eric Kweleta said they have been in conversation with the museum’s management for several weeks.

“We’ve deadlocked and that’s how we ended up at the CCMA. At the moment, we want a 9% increase that will be on a two-year multiterm, but the employer wants it on a three-year multiterm.”