Strike on the cards for Robben Island Museum workers
Local
On Wednesday, management and the workers' union reached a deadlock in wage negotiations.
CAPE TOWN - Robben Island Museum workers may also strike on Friday.
On Wednesday, management and the workers' union reached a deadlock in wage negotiations.
Nehawu is demanding a 9% wage increase.
The union's Eric Kweleta said they have been in conversation with the museum’s management for several weeks.
“We’ve deadlocked and that’s how we ended up at the CCMA. At the moment, we want a 9% increase that will be on a two-year multiterm, but the employer wants it on a three-year multiterm.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.