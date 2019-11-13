Sars warns that giving PP Zuma’s tax info could have dire consequences

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Sars warns that giving PP Zuma’s tax info could have dire consequences

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had put the revenue service between a rock and a hard place with this matter and hoped the courts would provide clarity.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has on Tuesday warned that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s demand for confidential tax information of former President Jacob Zuma could have dire consequences for the taxman.

Last month, Mkhwebane issued a subpoena to obtain the information.

She is investigating a 2017 complaint from the Democratic Alliance claiming that Zuma allegedly pocketed undeclared money from a security company during his Presidency.

These details are contained in journalist Jacques Pauw's book The President’s Keepers.

Sars has taken her to court to fight the subpoena while Zuma himself said the revenue service must hand over his tax records to Mkhwebane.

There are three parts to this fight for Zuma’s tax information.

Sars said the law did not allow it to release the records.

The Public Protector said she had powers to force Sars to release the information.

And then the man who’s at the centre of it all said he had no problem with his tax documents being released.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that was not an option: “Disclosure of tax information has serious consequences. It has a consequence for the core business of any tax administration. The willingness of taxpayers to comply with the law depends directly on the trust invested by citizens and businesses in the tax administration in question and the confidence that their tax information will not be generally disclosed.”

He said Mkhwebane had put the revenue service between a rock and a hard place and hoped the courts would provide clarity.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA