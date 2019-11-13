Sanef asks Ramaphosa to hold Mantashe accountable for bribery comments
Without giving any names, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe claimed that he bribed journalists at the 'Sunday World' to quash a story about his personal life.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Wednesday said it had followed up on a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to call Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to account for his bribery comments.
Without giving any names, Mantashe claimed that he bribed journalists at the Sunday World to quash a story about his personal life.
Sanef said while its noted Mantashe's retraction of the statement, he still hadn’t apologised.
The forum said the matter was extremely serious and it would continue to seek answers.
