Samwu signs wage deal with City of Tshwane

Samwu’s regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said workers would receive backdated pay from July 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has signed a wage deal with the City of Tshwane on Wednesday.

Unions and the city have been negotiating for the past two days.

Samwu’s regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said workers would receive backdated pay from July 2017.

Tladinyane said the wage agreement meant their members would also get salary increases.

“We have since agreed with the employer that they will now migrate employees into a new salary structure. We hope it will be finalised within five to seven days and they’ll be able to pay it by the end of the month.”