Rule rules authorities must assist refugees camping outside UNHCR offices

By next week, officials should start drawing up a list of protesters legally in the country as refugees and asylum seekers and deporting those who are not.

Foreign nationals, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on 16 October 2019 protested outside the offices of the UNHCR in Pretoria against xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Picture: Jean-Jacques Cornish/EWN
36 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday handed down a ruling that residents of Brooklyn and Waterkloof hope will end the protracted sit-in outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

By next week, officials should start drawing up a list of protesters legally in the country as refugees and asylum seekers and deporting those who are not.

On 21 April, Judge Natvarlal Ranchod will hear a report from the Tshwane metropolitan authority, South African police and home affairs ministry on progress made in identifying the protestors.

They will be served with a notice from the Sheriff of the Court, giving them three days to respond to the ruling.

Meanwhile, they are interdicted from breaking by-laws against erecting shelters, cooking, washing or littering the pavement.

