Rule rules authorities must assist refugees camping outside UNHCR offices

By next week, officials should start drawing up a list of protesters legally in the country as refugees and asylum seekers and deporting those who are not.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday handed down a ruling that residents of Brooklyn and Waterkloof hope will end the protracted sit-in outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

On 21 April, Judge Natvarlal Ranchod will hear a report from the Tshwane metropolitan authority, South African police and home affairs ministry on progress made in identifying the protestors.

They will be served with a notice from the Sheriff of the Court, giving them three days to respond to the ruling.

Meanwhile, they are interdicted from breaking by-laws against erecting shelters, cooking, washing or littering the pavement.