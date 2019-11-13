Rule rules authorities must assist refugees camping outside UNHCR offices
By next week, officials should start drawing up a list of protesters legally in the country as refugees and asylum seekers and deporting those who are not.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday handed down a ruling that residents of Brooklyn and Waterkloof hope will end the protracted sit-in outside the offices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
On 21 April, Judge Natvarlal Ranchod will hear a report from the Tshwane metropolitan authority, South African police and home affairs ministry on progress made in identifying the protestors.
They will be served with a notice from the Sheriff of the Court, giving them three days to respond to the ruling.
Meanwhile, they are interdicted from breaking by-laws against erecting shelters, cooking, washing or littering the pavement.
