Rand flat; focus shifts to key retail data
South African-focused investors will turn their attention to retail figures on Wednesday and mining production data on Thursday for clues on the health of the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was flat against the dollar on Wednesday as investors were reluctant to take big positions amid a lack of clarity on the prospects for a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a much-awaited speech on his administration’s economic policies said that Washington and Beijing were “close” to a phase-one deal, but gave no further information on the negotiations.
At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at R14.9230 per dollar, largely unchanged from its last close.
South African-focused investors will turn their attention to retail figures on Wednesday and mining production data on Thursday for clues on the health of the economy.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond rose by 1.5 basis points to 8.485% in early trade.
Popular in Business
-
'It clearly lacked diversity': Richard Branson apologises for tweet
-
Numsa threatens 'mother of all strikes' over planned SAA retrenchments
-
Sars warns that giving PP Zuma’s tax info could have dire consequences
-
SAA: Restructuring plan to save us R700m
-
Amcu seals platinum wage deals
-
Consortium Thelo DB receives blank cheque to build railways in Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.