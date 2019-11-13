Rain may have contributed to deadly Moloto Road accident - RTMC

Two people were killed and 39 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned on a stretch of that road.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said rain may have contributed to Wednesday's deadly crash on the notorious Moloto Road.

It’s understood the driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the tarmac into the nearby veld.

At least five people, who've been seriously injured, are being treated at a hospital in the Pretoria.

RMTC spokesperson Simon Zwane said: “An investigation will confirm what the exact cause was. We know it was raining when the accident happened but we don’t know whether it was a contributing factor or not.”

In February, six people were killed in a head-on collision between an SBV cash-in-transit van and a bus on that same road.