Netball SA names preliminary squad for England series
The two nations will be meeting for the fourth time this year, with South Africa having had won one during the Quad Series and England winning twice during the 2019 Netball World Cup.
CAPE TOWN - The Proteas will take on England in Cape Town on a three-match series to be hosted between the 29 November and 1 December 2019.
Coach Dorette Badenhorst used the Africa Netball Cup last month as a trial to assess players and help them choose a team that will face the Roses.
"We will select the final 12 players to play against England after a few days of training and camp. We are looking forward to an interesting Test series with a lot of new players in the England team as well as experienced players, like Stacey Francis, who will be back on court for England," said Badenhorst.
"After the completion of the series will select the 12 players who will participate in the Vitality Nation Cup in January 2020."
The final 12 players will be announced on the 28 of November 2019.
PROTEAS SQUAD:
SHOOTERS: Ine-Mari Venter, Lenize Potgieter, Renske Stoltz, Lefebre Rademan and Sigi Burger
CENTRE COURT: Bongi Msomi, Izette Griesel, Rome Dreyer, Khanyisa Chawane, Kgomotso Itlhabanyeng.
DEFENSE: Phumza Maweni, Shadine van der Merwe, Zanele Vimbela, Monique Reyneke, Precious Mthembu.
