Mitchells Plain community left shaken after 4 killed in shooting
The motive has not been confirmed but police said that detectives were looking into all possibilities, including that it could be gang-related.
CAPE TOWN - A quadruple murder has shaken the community of Mitchells Plain.
Three men and a woman were shot dead in Portlands on Tuesday morning.
According to police, the victims were in a house when a vehicle pulled up and three gunmen got out.
The attackers fired multiple shots before they fled.
Police said that the anti-gang unit was involved in the investigation.
The Mitchells Plain CPF Abie Isaacs: "The community is angered and we're hoping that they come forward to assist the police in giving information so that the suspects can be apprehended."
Isaacs said they had not seen an incident of this nature in the Portlands area.
"The is something rare where multiple people have been shot in one incident. Portlands is an area where we haven't seen anything like this happening."
