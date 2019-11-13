Metrorail to bolster WC fleet with 8 new train sets over next 2 months

Metrorail said that technical crews were being trained to operate and maintain the new fleet.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail said that over the next two months eight new train sets would be added to its existing fleet in the Western Cape.

Two train sets were already undergoing trial operations.

It added that depot and infrastructure technology upgrades were under way and that the re-signalling programme was 84% completed for the entire Prasa Western Cape network.

Metrorail's Richard Walker: "We've identified the Cape Flats corridor as the corridor where we will first introduce these new train sets. Together with the two we already have, over the next two months we're bringing down a further eight more. The approval has already been given by the Rail Safety Regulator to transport those trains down."

The rail operator said that the province would have 20 new trains by the end of 2020 and 35 by end of 2021.

"This is state-owned assets and with the challenges we've been having with our infrastructure in terms of damage and vandalism, we are going to deploy with a very tactful and strategic plan to ensure that we have adequate security on board. The feature of the train lends itself to better visible policing on board as well."

A month ago, a train was set alight at Glencairn station.

Metrorail said that it was an arson attack and the estimated cost of damage was R2.9 million.