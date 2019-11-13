Man accused of killing Allison Plaaitjies to apply for bail
Phillip April was apprehended shortly after Allison Plaaitjies' body was found in her Clanwilliam apartment last month.
CAPE TOWN - A Clanwilliam man accused of murdering his girlfriend is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.
Phillip April was apprehended shortly after Allison Plaaitjies' body was found in her apartment last month.
April was arrested after he was pulled over by traffic officers for drunk driving.
After further investigations, Plaaitjies was discovered at her flat.
The vehicle he was driving belonged to her.
She had moved to Clanwilliam from Swellendam to teach Afrikaans at a local primary school.
April's accused of stabbing her to death.
The motive is unclear at this stage.
