Man accused of Allison Plaatjies’ murder abandons bail bid

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Clanwilliam has abandoned his bail bid.

Phillip April appeared in the town's magistrates court today.

He's accused of stabbing to death Allison Plaatjies last month.

Phillip April returns to the dock in February after he opted to drop his bail application on Thursday.

It's expected that at his next court appearance the case will be transferred to a higher court.

Spokesperson for Plaatjies' family Billy Claasen said: “The family is still in shock and cannot handle this. We are getting counselling for them.”

Plaatjies' body was found at her flat last month. Her boyfriend was arrested shortly afterward. He was initially pulled over by traffic officers for driving under the influence of alcohol.