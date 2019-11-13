Man accused of Allison Plaatjies’ murder abandons bail bid
Phillip April appeared in the town's magistrates court today.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Clanwilliam has abandoned his bail bid.
Phillip April appeared in the town's magistrates court today.
He's accused of stabbing to death Allison Plaatjies last month.
Phillip April returns to the dock in February after he opted to drop his bail application on Thursday.
It's expected that at his next court appearance the case will be transferred to a higher court.
Spokesperson for Plaatjies' family Billy Claasen said: “The family is still in shock and cannot handle this. We are getting counselling for them.”
Plaatjies' body was found at her flat last month. Her boyfriend was arrested shortly afterward. He was initially pulled over by traffic officers for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Popular in Local
-
Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh absent from Saica disciplinary hearing
-
EFF questions Parliament celebrating 'lily-white' Bok RWC victory
-
CT police make breakthrough in Jesse Hess murder case
-
Terror accused Thulsie twins expected back in court
-
In wake of tornado, KZN warned to expect more thunderstorms, hail & rain
-
At least 2 dead in New Hanover after tornado incident - KZN govt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.