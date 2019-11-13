Make alternative arrangements for Friday, Numsa tells SAA customers
Cabin crew members, check-in staff, ticket sales employees, head office personal and technical workers are all expected to go on strike in two days’ time.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling on passengers who plan to travel with SAA from Friday to make alternative arrangements as their flights might be grounded.
Cabin crew members, check-in staff, ticket sales employees, head office personal and technical workers are all expected to go on strike in two days’ time.
On Wednesday, the SA Cabin Crew Association and Numsa said talks with management over their demand for an 8% wage increase and the planned retrenchments at SAA have deadlocked.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said: “This will be no work, no pay for workers. A strike is about sacrifice. That’s why we are open to talks tomorrow (on Thursday).”
The unions are calling for the removal of the SAA board, accusing its members of rampant corruption and failing in their duties.
“SAA management must stop lying and make an offer between today and Friday,” Jim said.
SAA has responded to the strike threat, warning if they go ahead, it will not only affect the future of the airline but also have a direct impact on jobs.
Numsa said they would only call the strike off if SAA met the demands of its members; they also want job security for at least three years.
Jim said they understood SAA was in debt but blamed the board and management for the crisis.
WATCH: SAA: The current environment is against us
More in Business
-
Samwu signs wage deal with City of Tshwane
-
Gavin Watson’s family accuses Angelo Agrizzi of stealing R35mn
-
Unions serve SAA with 48-hour strike notice
-
Witness highlights changes instructed by Singh in procurement of locomotives
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce slams ArcelorMittal decision on Saldanha plant
-
SAA can't table financial statements for fear of audit disclaimer, MPs told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.