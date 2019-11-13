Make alternative arrangements for Friday, Numsa tells SAA customers

Cabin crew members, check-in staff, ticket sales employees, head office personal and technical workers are all expected to go on strike in two days’ time.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is calling on passengers who plan to travel with SAA from Friday to make alternative arrangements as their flights might be grounded.

On Wednesday, the SA Cabin Crew Association and Numsa said talks with management over their demand for an 8% wage increase and the planned retrenchments at SAA have deadlocked.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said: “This will be no work, no pay for workers. A strike is about sacrifice. That’s why we are open to talks tomorrow (on Thursday).”

The unions are calling for the removal of the SAA board, accusing its members of rampant corruption and failing in their duties.

“SAA management must stop lying and make an offer between today and Friday,” Jim said.

SAA has responded to the strike threat, warning if they go ahead, it will not only affect the future of the airline but also have a direct impact on jobs.

Numsa said they would only call the strike off if SAA met the demands of its members; they also want job security for at least three years.

Jim said they understood SAA was in debt but blamed the board and management for the crisis.

