KZN authorities tallying up cost of damage after tornado hits New Hanover
It's not yet known if anyone was killed or exactly how many people were injured.
JOHANNESBURG - Rescue workers in New Hanover, north-east of Pietermaritzburg, are trying to determine the extent of the damage after a tornado ripped through the area.
However, it's believed that many need medical assistance.
Cooperative Governance spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that the storm tore through the New Hanover area, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
Mabaso said that disaster management had been dispatched to the area.
"We are urging residents to be vigilant. All our volunteers have been activated to provide a helping hand."
A video believed to be of the tornado has gone viral.
WATCH: Video goes viral of tornado in KZN
