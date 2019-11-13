View all in Latest
KZN authorities tallying up cost of damage after tornado hits New Hanover

It's not yet known if anyone was killed or exactly how many people were injured.

A screengrab of the tornado that hit the New Hanover area in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on 12 November 2019.
A screengrab of the tornado that hit the New Hanover area in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on 12 November 2019.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue workers in New Hanover, north-east of Pietermaritzburg, are trying to determine the extent of the damage after a tornado ripped through the area.

It's not yet known if anyone was killed or exactly how many people were injured.

However, it's believed that many need medical assistance.

Cooperative Governance spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that the storm tore through the New Hanover area, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Mabaso said that disaster management had been dispatched to the area.

"We are urging residents to be vigilant. All our volunteers have been activated to provide a helping hand."

A video believed to be of the tornado has gone viral.

WATCH: Video goes viral of tornado in KZN

