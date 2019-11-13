KZN authorities tallying up cost of damage after tornado hits New Hanover

It's not yet known if anyone was killed or exactly how many people were injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue workers in New Hanover, north-east of Pietermaritzburg, are trying to determine the extent of the damage after a tornado ripped through the area.

However, it's believed that many need medical assistance.

Cooperative Governance spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that the storm tore through the New Hanover area, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Mabaso said that disaster management had been dispatched to the area.

"We are urging residents to be vigilant. All our volunteers have been activated to provide a helping hand."

A video believed to be of the tornado has gone viral.

WATCH: Video goes viral of tornado in KZN