Kevin Hart needed help going to the bathroom after horrific car crash

LONDON - Jumanji: The Next Level actor Kevin Hart admitted he struggled to wipe his a##while he was recovering from his near-fatal car crash in September.

The 40-year-old comedian suffered three fractures in his spine when he was involved in an accident just over two months ago, and he admitted he needed the help of his wife Eniko Parish during his recovery.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Laugh Out Loud, he described the situation as humbling and added: "I could not f###ing move. I could not wipe my a##, I literally couldn't do any of that... It makes you realise you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do."

The comedian - who has kids Heaven, 14, Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei and two-year-old Kenzo with Eniko - was talking on the 100th episode of his show, and he revealed the crash had made him a different version of himself.

He explained: "For me, I'm a different version of myself. This ain't got nothing to do with going to church... It's not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You're more present. More aware... It's all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality."

His comments echo those he made over the weekend at the E! People's Choice Awards as he reflected on the near-fatal accident and admitted he appreciates life more since the accident.

Speaking during the ceremony, he told the audience at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica: "First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more - appreciate the things that really matter, family. I want to thank my wife and my kids ... I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time."