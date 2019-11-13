Katy Perry plans record-breaking show at women's T20 final
The International Cricket Council said Katy Perry would perform both before and after the final in "what is anticipated to be the biggest women's cricket match of all time".
SYDNEY - American popstar Katy Perry announced on Wednesday she will be performing at the final of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne next March before an expected record crowd on International Women's Day.
"Aussie Aussie Aussie Oi Oi Oi!" Perry said in an Instagram post using the Australian sporting chant.
"Let's break some records - join me in Melbourne on March 8, 2020 for the ICC @T20WorldCup Women's Final. We'll Roar in support of these awesome women on International Women's Day!"
The International Cricket Council said Perry would perform both before and after the final in "what is anticipated to be the biggest women's cricket match of all time".
It said it was an opportunity to set a new world attendance record at a women's sporting fixture.
The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 Fifa Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California.
Popular in Sport
-
EFF questions Parliament celebrating 'lily-white' Bok RWC victory
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We don't have to stay in past by not celebrating Boks
-
Jones regrets not changing lineup for World Cup final
-
Superb Mokoena goal gives South Africa win in Olympics qualifier
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St George
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.