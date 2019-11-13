Jones regrets not changing lineup for World Cup final
Jones fielded the same starting 15 against South Africa that had stunned defending champions New Zealand in the semi-final but England were unable to cope with the Springboks’ physicality and lost 32-12 in Yokohama.
BENGALURU - England coach Eddie Jones says he got his team selection wrong for the Rugby World Cup final and should have brought in fresh legs to face South Africa.
Jones fielded the same starting 15 against South Africa that had stunned defending champions New Zealand in the semi-final but England were unable to cope with the Springboks’ physicality and lost 32-12 in Yokohama.
“If there’s one thing I could have done differently it was probably to have changed the selection a little bit,” Jones told Sky Sports.
“I continued to change selection from game to game (during the tournament) and probably in hindsight, I should have refreshed the squad a little bit.
“I’m not going to talk about individuals but maybe I should have changed the order of 23. But it works when you win - that’s the great thing and when you win you have all the answers but when you lose you don’t.”
Jones has a contract with England until 2021 but Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Bill Sweeney has said the Australian would be offered the chance to continue for the full four-year cycle into the 2023 World Cup.
Jones, who will be in charge of the Barbarians for the invitational side’s match against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday, was reluctant to discuss where his future might lie.
“There’s all sorts of stories at the moment - about going to France, Fiji but it’s not really my decision, coaches have to perform and that’s the only thing I am worried about,” Jones added.
Popular in Sport
-
EFF questions Parliament celebrating 'lily-white' Bok RWC victory
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We don't have to stay in past by not celebrating Boks
-
MPs, excluding Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, pay tribute to Springboks
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St George
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.