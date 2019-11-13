Helicopter crashes during Australia bushfire operation
A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene and the pilot was treated for minor injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told AFP.
SYDNEY - A helicopter crashed while fighting a bushfire in northern Australia on Wednesday and the pilot managed to survive with only minor injuries, officials said.
"The helicopter crashed during waterbombing operations at the Pechey fire today," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson told AFP.
A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene and the pilot was treated for minor injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson told AFP.
"We transported one male with non-life-threatening injuries to Toowoomba Hospital," the spokesperson said.
The pilot is now in a stable condition.
The bushfire at Pechey, north of Toowoomba, was sparked on Tuesday and is "getting worse", according to the fire service.
Firefighters on the ground have been battling the blaze with support from aerial waterbombers.
Queensland is on high alert amid severe fire conditions, with a forecast wind change expected to worsen several large blazes in difficult-to-access areas of the state.
About 70 fires are burning in the state, with Pechey residents told the safest option is to leave the area as conditions are currently too dangerous.
Dozens of fires are also ablaze in neighbouring New South Wales state, where cooler southerly winds have eased conditions and brought relief to firefighters and residents.
Difficult conditions were expected to flare again at the weekend as the temperature rises and winds pick up.
Popular in World
-
'Too late to leave': Australians take shelter from intense bushfires
-
'Leave now': Australians urged to evacuate as 'catastrophic' fires loom
-
Tornado tears through Oklahoma City
-
US House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week
-
Morales begins Mexico exile as Bolivia moves to end vacuum
-
Hong Kong readies for more chaos as violence spreads citywide
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.