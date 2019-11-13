Grateful Toni Braxton puts on classy Cape Town show
Toni Braxton brought fans young and old to their feet as she performed all-time favourites 'Spanish Guitar', 'Un-break My Heart', 'He Wasn’t Man Enough' and 'Breath Again'.
CAPE TOWN – From a surprise wedding proposal on stage to opening up on her battle with lupus, Toni Braxton’s Cape Town show was about more than just beautiful singing and dancing.
Her As Long As I Live Tour started in Johannesburg on Saturday and ended at the Grand West Arena in the Mother City on Tuesday night.
Here are some of the best moments from her show:
SHEKHINAH
Enthusiastic fans sang and danced as Durban singer and songwriter Shekhinah opened the show for Braxton, performing her popular track The Sound and Suited, among others.
She surprised them after her performance when she appeared in general seating, with many fans grabbing their phones to capture selfies and videos with the star.
THE WAIT
Nearly an hour passed before Braxton performed, but Capetonians were anything but bored. Shosholoza was sung with pride as fans waited while others started chanting ‘Toni, Toni, Toni’.
MEMORY LANE
When the Grammy-award winning artist finally appeared, she kept it classy and brought fans young and old to their feet as she performed all-time favourites Spanish Guitar, Un-break My Heart, He Wasn’t Man Enough and Breath Again.
Smartphones could be seen in every direction as people tried to capture the moment on video. Others simply enjoyed her performance, singing from the heart.
Braxton also paid tribute to music legends Anita Baker and Whitney Houston, who she said inspired her as a young woman.
THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER
South Africa is still getting over the KFC wedding proposal last week, and another surprise proposal has captured the hearts of many.
Braxton called a young woman and her boyfriend to the stage. The woman got tons of birthday love as Braxton wished her a happy birthday. Later, her boyfriend got down on one knee and proposed while Braxton was singing in the background, and the crowd went crazy!
LUPUS & GRATITUDE
The star shared that she was diagnosed with lupus in 2010. She said doctors warned it would impact her career.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease, which leads to the immune system attacking its own tissues. This leads to inflammation, swelling and severe pain.
Braxton said “the man above” [God] got her through this tough time. She ended her show by singing some of her latest songs, including As Long As I Live to pay tribute to fans. She thanked Capetonians for allowing her to still have a job at the age of 52.
After the show, fans could still be heard singing and others danced their way to their cars. Braxton is no stranger to South Africa and said she’d be back “again and again” and long as she lives.
