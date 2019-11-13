Gorillas smarter than human ancestors, research suggests
The research suggested that blood flow rate may be a better measure of information processing capacity than the size of a brain.
JOHANNESBURG - Research suggests that today's gorillas may be smarter than human 'ancestors' of three million years ago.
The study conducted by Professor Roger Seymour from the University of Adelaide and Dr Edward Snelling from the University of Pretoria aims to challenge the understanding of the evolution of human intelligence.
It suggested that blood flow rate may be a better measure of information processing capacity than the size of a brain.
It has generally been assumed that intelligence was directly related to the size of the brain, however, new research has proven different.
Senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria, Dr Edward Snelling, said that the measure of blood flow to the cognitive part of the brain based on the size of the holes in the skull signified intelligence.
According to Snelling, these connections governed the flow on information within the brain, resulting in greater information processing.
"Rather than just relying on the size of the brain, we now can work out what the blood flow requirements of the brain are and therefore the metabolic requirements of the brain. We can trace it back 3 million years across human evolution."
Snelling said that the findings of the study could modify where we, as humans, think where we come from.
"The real significance and the interest of the research is just the knowledge of where we evolved from and what our base of intelligence was and how that intelligence changed over evolutionary time."
Snelling's research showed the link between blood flow rate and metabolic rate suggested that Australopithecus did not have a high brain function as assumed, making today's apes more intelligent than our predecessors.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
‘Days of Our Lives’ cast released from contracts
-
Michigan boy, 17, gets double lung transplant after damage from vaping
-
Explained: Famous 'woman yelling at cat' meme making rounds on Twitter
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 November 2019
-
Grateful Toni Braxton puts on classy Cape Town show
-
'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.