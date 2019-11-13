View all in Latest
Go

Gavin Watson’s family accuses Angelo Agrizzi of stealing R35mn

Gavin Watson’s nephew, Jared, laid the complaint of theft on Wednesday, claiming R35 million went missing under Agrizzi while he was still in employed by the company now called African Global Operations.

Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 27 June 2019 . Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson have laid a criminal complaint against former executive Angelo Agrizzi.

Watson’s nephew, Jared, laid the complaint of theft on Wednesday, claiming R35 million went missing under Agrizzi while he was still employed by the company, which now called African Global Operations.

The firm has been under scrutiny at the state capture commission with allegations that it paid bribes to government officials in exchange for tenders.

The owner of the company, Watson, was killed in a car accident two months ago.

Meanwhile, Agrizzi has described the latest claims against him as strange.

“I find it very strange and perhaps not that strange but diabolical.”

Agrizzi has accused the family of using criminal complaints to distract him from exposing more dodgy dealings about the organisation.

“There’s something sinister behind these claims. I was also told that I am a murderer.”

Agrizzi said he was not done dishing out dirt on Bosasa, saying he would return to the state capture commission to put politicians and some members of the Watson family through cross-examination.

“I think it’s about distraction, there’s another hearing coming up.”

