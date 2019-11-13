Mom's nightmare labour ordeal highlights poor state of govt hospitals
A pregnant woman has told Eyewitness News how she was trapped inside a toilet at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus for more than an hour while she was in labour.
VOSLOORUS - A pregnant woman has told Eyewitness News how she was trapped inside a toilet at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus for more than an hour while she was in labour.
Yoliswa Jiyane was transferred to the facility from a local clinic due to complications with her pregnancy.
Jiyane's incident is one of many highlighting the poor state of health facilities that the government is hoping to turn around.
In Gauteng, many hospitals and clinics are failing to comply with safety audits further hampering their operations.
In the last financial year, they received notices of either noncompliance, improved compliance and fire contraventions.
What Jiyane had hoped would be a memorable moment for her and her new-born baby turned out to be a nightmare.
Jiyane recalled the shocking conditions under which she gave birth in an overcrowded maternity ward at the hospital in August.
Her ordeal started hours earlier when she found herself locked inside a toilet and the door had to be broken down.
“I don’t think there is someone who does maintenance at the hospital because they had to find someone to open for me and that person didn’t know what to do.”
Jiyane also explained how, straight after giving birth, she and her baby were wheeled out of the labour room on a stretcher.
They waited in a cold hallway for hours before a spot was found for them in a recovery ward.
“After giving birth, we rested for about 20 minutes and then we were taken out and put in a passage for more than three hours while they were preparing a place for us to sleep.”
It was at this hospital that seven babies contracted a bacterial infection in the neonatal ward. Two of them died, prompting calls for the CEO's axing.
MEC MASUKU PROMISES TO RESTORE FAITH IN PUBLIC HEALTHCARE
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said a plan had been put together to ensure all hospitals in the province complied with occupational health and safety standards.
Masuku is on a mission to restore faith in the public healthcare system and with over R1 billion set aside, much of the focus will be placed on refurbishments and security upgrades at hospitals.
Masuku is only a few months into his new job and he's under no illusion about what he's inherited.
Most hospitals in Gauteng continue to face challenges including safety risks, which have been exacerbated by aging infrastructure and poor maintenance.
These problems, which have been going on for years, are filtering down, affecting patient care and how health practitioners carry out their duties.
Masuku said plans were under way to urgently address issues such as these across the province.
“OHS compliance is going to be done for all our institutions. We are going to do renovations for all our institutions, we are going to upgrade all our institutions.”
The MEC said he would be working with the Infrastructure Development Department to make sure that all hospitals complied with safety standards by the end of next year.
Popular in Local
-
KZN authorities tallying up cost of damage after tornado hits New Hanover
-
SA Weather Service confirms tornado hit KZN
-
'It clearly lacked diversity': Richard Branson apologises for tweet
-
Zuma to Sars: Let Mkhwebane do her job
-
Numsa threatens 'mother of all strikes' over planned SAA retrenchments
-
SAA: Restructuring plan to save us R700m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.