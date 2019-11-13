Former Eskom exec Anoj Singh to face Saica disciplinary committee
Singh faces disciplinary action emanating from 18 charges for being in breach of various clauses of Saica's code of conduct, including that he behaved in a manner that brought the accountancy profession into disrepute.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom and Transnet CFO Anoj Singh is due to appear before a disciplinary committee at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) on Wednesday morning.
The sins of Anoj Singh's past appear to be finally catching up with him, with Saica resuming his disciplinary hearing that was postponed in July.
Singh had been described as one of the key players at the centre of the state capture project that allegedly benefited the Gupta family and its businesses at the two state-owned institutions.
When Saica delayed his hearing in July, the body said it had become aware of information that implicated him and would possibly need to amend the charges against him.
Singh and other former Transnet executives were cited in court papers as having colluded fraudulently to cause Transnet to make an overpayment of over R150 million to discredited consulting firm Regiments.
Among the possible sanctions Singh faces if found guilty of the charges is a fine of not more than R250,000 per charge and the suspension of his Saica membership for less than 12 months.
His hearing will be held in Sandton until Friday.
