Family member arrested in connection with Jesse Hess murder
Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered in their Parow flat in August.
CAPE TOWN - Jesse Hess's aunt said a family member was arrested in connection with the 19-year-old's murder.
The student and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered in their Parow flat in August.
Family spokesperson Sandy Hess said a suspect was apprehended in Struisbaai near Hermanus.
She spoke to John Maytham on CapeTalk earlier.
“Good news, they found him this afternoon. They caught the perpetrator because he was on the run. Unfortunately, he is a family member.”
Sandy said the man arrested was also linked to two rapes in Hanover Park recently.
“He uses the same modus operandi and that is why they linked him to the case. We thought it was best if we go to the media so we can find him and obviously he ran.”
LISTEN: Breakthrough in the Jesse Hess murder case
Popular in Local
-
Unions serve SAA with 48-hour strike notice
-
Witness highlights changes instructed by Singh in procurement of locomotives
-
EFF questions Parliament celebrating 'lily-white' Bok RWC victory
-
At least 2 dead in New Hanover after tornado incident - KZN govt
-
Cape Chamber of Commerce slams ArcelorMittal decision on Saldanha plant
-
In wake of tornado, KZN warned to expect more thunderstorms, hail & rain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.