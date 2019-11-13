Family member arrested in connection with Jesse Hess murder

Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered in their Parow flat in August.

CAPE TOWN - Jesse Hess's aunt said a family member was arrested in connection with the 19-year-old's murder.

The student and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered in their Parow flat in August.

Family spokesperson Sandy Hess said a suspect was apprehended in Struisbaai near Hermanus.

She spoke to John Maytham on CapeTalk earlier.

“Good news, they found him this afternoon. They caught the perpetrator because he was on the run. Unfortunately, he is a family member.”

Sandy said the man arrested was also linked to two rapes in Hanover Park recently.

“He uses the same modus operandi and that is why they linked him to the case. We thought it was best if we go to the media so we can find him and obviously he ran.”

